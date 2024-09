30 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Tehran.

At the meeting, the Russian Prime Minister stated Moscow's interest in raising cooperation with the Islamic Republic to a higher level.

Mishustin has arrived in Iran on a visit today. He also held talks with the Iranian Vice President. The entire range of bilateral cooperation issues is planned to be considered.