Media: Israel to begin ground operation in Lebanon soon

30 Sep. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is moving to the next stage of the operation against Lebanese Hezbollah, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"At a meeting with the heads of councils (settlements) on the confrontation line (on the border with Lebanon), I emphasized that the next phase of the war against Hezbollah will begin soon",

Israeli Defense Minister said.

Gallant stressed that this would be another step towards achieving the goal pursued by Tel Aviv in the operation against Hezbollah – enabling the return of residents of the northern regions, evacuated due to shelling from Lebanon, to their homes.

CBS reports, citing a US official, that Israeli authorities are preparing a ground operation, and it will begin within literally a few hours. However, the invasion will be limited in scale. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF was ready to invade Lebanon this week.