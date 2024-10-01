New big buses unveiled for Tbilisi public transport fleet

1 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze unveiled 25 new 18-metre MAN buses that have been added to the city's public transport fleet.

"In total, there will be 100 units of 18-metre buses in Tbilisi. These buses, equipped with security features, are set to serve residents of Tbilisi," Kaladze said.

According to the mayor, one of the main focuses is the renewal of the bus fleet in order to make public transport accessible to everyone and make it the fastest mode of transportation in the capital.

Running on compressed natural gas, the newly added vehicles are designed to accommodate 162 passengers, including 43 seats, dedicated spaces for wheelchairs, pull-down ramps, integrated heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems, as well as modern monitoring and security systems.

The buses are also equipped with an audio information system, internal and external video monitoring systems, mobile phone charging points, and other monitoring, management, and security systems. Additionally, the buses have an information system that includes a computer for managing passenger fares, information boards, audio information and video monitoring.

At this stage, 75 units of 18-metre buses are in operation in the capital. The new 25 buses will be gradually added to existing routes, Kaladze added.