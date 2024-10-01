"Pobeda" launches direct flights between Makhachkala and Abu Dhabi

1 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline Pobeda, which specializes in low-cost transportation, organized direct air service between Makhachkala and Abu Dhabi. Today, October 1, the first flight has been operated.

The service will operate twice a week. Pobeda planes will fly to Abu Dhabi (UAE) from Moscow. From Makhachkala, it will be possible to go to Istanbul and Dubai.

It should be noted that the first passenger plane arrived at Makhachkala airport in 1954. Three years ago, an international terminal was opened at the airport of the republican capital. The annual passenger flow of the transport facility is more than 2.5 million people.