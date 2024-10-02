Netanyahu: Israel to face "challenging days"

2 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a short address, warning about the upcoming "days of great challenges" and calling for the civilians to strictly obey the Home Front Command’s directives.

"What I ask of you is two things. One, to strictly obey the directives of the Home Front Command. It saves lives. And second, to stand together," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is "in the midst of a campaign against Iran's axis of evil". He believes the Jewish state to be living through the "days of great achievements," as well as "huge explosions."