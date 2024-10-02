Georgian citizen died in terror attack in Israel

2 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Ministry said the country’s Embassy was working with relevant Israeli bodies to repatriate a Georgian national who died as a result of a terrorist attack in Jaffa on October 1 evening.

Georgian foreign office expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased citizen, the Government of Israel and Israeli citizens.

"The Embassy of Georgia in Israel confirms the death of a Georgian citizen in the terror attack on October 1. The Embassy is working with Israeli authorities on the possibility of repatriating the body, which will take time, considering the circumstances of the death”, the statement reads.

Seven people were killed and at least eight others wounded in a shooting and stabbing terror attack in Jaffa on Tuesday evening, according to Israeli police.