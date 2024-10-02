US to introduce new sanctions against Iran, Biden warns

2 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will soon become the target of new sanctions of Western countries; the introduction of further restrictions against Iran was announced by the US President. According to Joe Biden, he discussed this topic with the G7 leaders.

The list of sanctions against Iran will be supplemented with new restrictions that the US and its allies will impose, US President Joe Biden said.

"Some sanctions will be imposed against Iran,”

– the head of the US said.

The President clarified that the issue had already been discussed with other G7 countries.

The White House press release clarified that the G7 leaders, including Biden, discussed new anti-Iranian sanctions during a telephone conversation. Thus, Iran's massive strikes on Israel carried out yesterday were considered unacceptable. The parties discussed coordination of the retaliatory actions, with new sanctions also being considered as a possible option.