3 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hezbollah movement, which operates in Lebanon, targeted a military base as part of rocket attacks on Israel.

"On Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 16:40, fighters of the Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) launched a rocket salvo at the Sakhnin military industrial base in the Gulf of Acre",

the Shiite movement said in the statement.

According to estimates by the Israeli army, Hezbollah has fired over 120 rockets from Lebanon into Israel since the beginning of the day.