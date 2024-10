4 Oct. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has left for a working visit to Türkiye, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Hasanov will arrive to the country at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler. During the trip, the Defense Ministers will hold talks.

In addition to this, the Azerbaijani minister will take part in the TEKNOFEST 2024 aerospace and technology festival, which is taking place in Adana.