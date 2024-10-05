Justice Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss partnership

5 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov held a meeting with Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç in Baku.

Ahmadov emphasized the special significance of the relationship between the two brotherly countries, noting that it continues to develop successfully at an allied level.

He highlighted the ongoing expansion of cooperation in the legal sphere, mentioning the implementation of a joint statement signed earlier this year, which has led to effective collaboration in probation systems and medical services within penitentiary institutions, yielding concrete results.

In turn, Tunç remarked that the signing of the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations" has elevated the partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye to a new level.

The Turkish minister stressed the importance of further strengthening ties and increasing experience exchange, particularly between the countries' justice ministries and academies.

During their discussions, the ministers addressed cooperation in information technology, improving the efficiency of extradition processes, and other matters of mutual interest to facilitate more streamlined requests for legal assistance.

The sides signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening probation and penitentiary capacity and organizing mutual training for employees.