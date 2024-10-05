Georgia and Turkmenistan ready to unite in transport and energy

5 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Guram Guramishvili held a meeting in Tbilisi, Turkmen media reported.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, including development of partnership in the fields of energy and transport, implementation of joint projects in the field of transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as strengthening the role of transport and transit corridors in economic cooperation.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation to strengthen ties between the countries.

Following the talks, representatives of Turkmenistan and Georgia expressed their readiness for further active interaction in the interests of both states.