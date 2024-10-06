Cruise ship "Rasul Gamzatov" to begin operating in 2027

6 Oct. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The domestic cruise company "Vodohod" has decided to name the third ship in the "Karelia" project "Rasul Gamzatov".

"We belive that the new Russian ship will be able to worthily bear the name "Rasul Gamzatov", helping to preseve the memory of the poet and his work. A man of great talent, with a broad Caucasian soul and a kind heart - Rasul Gamzatov",

the CEO of the company Rishat Bagautdinov said.

The new ship, with a capacity of 183 passengers, will set out on its first cruise in 2027. It is planned that "Rasul Gamzatov" will visit the Republic of Dagestan, the poet's homeland.

In 2023, a series of events dedicated to Gamzatov's 100th anniversary took place in Russia.