Pet chipping campaign underway in Tbilisi

6 Oct. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A campaign is underway in Tbilisi where anyone can chip their pet. The event is taking place today at the Red Park in the Saburtalo district, the Animal Monitoring Agency under the city administration reported.

Domestic cat or dog can be chipped from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Specialists are located near the walking area.

The cost of the chip is 19 lari (approximately 600 rubles). Payment is accepted only in cash. Free registration is required to participate in the campaign. The pet owner must also bring a passport with them.

Pet owners must undergo re-chipping every year. Failure to comply may result in a fine.

Chipping pets is important not only because to avoid penalties, but also because it helps to find a lost pet or identify its owner.