Azerbaijan to host customs forum

7 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A customs forum will be held in Azerbaijan in December this year in December, Deputy President of Azerbaijan's National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations Ziya Hajili said.

"The National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations continues to work closely with customs authorities. The issues raised at the established entrepreneurs' councils are being addressed. Our organization is actively preparing for the customs forum in December in collaboration with the Azerbaijani Customs Committee," Hajili said.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming customs forum will serve as an important platform for dialogue and yield significant results.