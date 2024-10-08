Putin to meet Pezeshkian in Ashgabat for first time

8 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his upcoming visit to Turkmenistan, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

According to him, Putin may hold bilateral talks during his scheduled trip to Turkmenistan on October 11 and a meeting with Iranian president has been agreed upon.

"This meeting is of great importance both for discussing bilateral issues and, of course, for discussing the sharply aggravated situation in the Middle East," Ushakov said.

The Russian President will pay a working visit to Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmen president Serdar Berdimukhamedov.