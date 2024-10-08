Armenia doesn't join two statements at CIS FMs Council

8 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia did not join the statements during Monday's session of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers in Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

According to her, Armenia did not join the statements on the “principles of ensuring security in Eurasia” and “the inadmissibility of unilateral measures in international relations.”

Earlier, ahead of the meeting of the CIS heads of state, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states in Moscow.