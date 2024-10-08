Putin receives Pashinyan in Kremlin

8 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, the Kremlin press service reported.

The Russian president said the trade turnover between Russia and Armenia increased significantly and may bear the record.

"The trade turnover reached $7.4 bln last year and surged by 2.5 times in the first half of this year, being above $8.3 bln. If we continue moving with such pace, it means that this year's trade could reach $14-16 bln; this is a record-breaking figure," Putin said.

According to him, trade and economic relations are developing rather vigorously and successfully.

"Russia is a leading foreign investor in the Armenian economy - accumulated investments total about $4 bln. The work of the intergovernmental commission and the business council "provides the relevant good result," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted he also expects Pashinyan to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held on October 22-24. He added that the BRICS summit is expected to encompass "lots of contacts."

"We will hold a bilateral meeting, and there will be an opportunity to talk to many colleagues from several dozen countries who are planning to take part," Putin said.

Pashinyan has described political dialogue between Yerevan and Moscow as active at a meeting with Putin.

"I am very happy to note that our political dialogue has been quite active in the past few months. Prime Minister Overchuk visited us; we not only held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission but also thoroughly discussed all issues. We held a meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council in early October. On the event’s sidelines, I discussed cooperation issues and the Armenian-Russian agenda with Russian head of government Mikhail Mishustin. I am pleased to have a chance to summarize these discussions today," Pashinyan said.

While in Moscow, Pashinyan will take part in a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit. The CIS leaders are expected to sum up the results of Russia’s CIS chairmanship and make plans for 2025, holding one-on-one and expanded talks and signing a number of documents.