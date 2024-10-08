Georgia faces population reduction by half

8 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN has predicted that Georgia's population may decrease by half within 40 years. According to the organization, the birth rate will continue to decline, while emigration will increase.

The UN has announced the reasons for the decline in Georgia's population:

An increase in the number of abortions when a woman is pregnant with a girl rather than a boy. It causes not only gender imbalance in the country, but also reduces the number of potential mothers;

A lack of money, due to which families prefer to have no more than one child.

The UN has also suggested possible solutions to the problem.

"One of the possible ways to resolve population stagnation is to provide social benefits and support to large families and pregnant women",

the UN forecast says.

Currently, more than 3.6 million people live in Georgia.