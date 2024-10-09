Baku: West stirs up revanchist sentiments in Armenia

9 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the Director General of the NATO International Military Staff, Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak, who is on a visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Chief of the General Staff stressed that the deployment of a European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Armenia along the conditional border has heightened tensions in the South Caucasusю

He highlighted that the EUMM in Armenia, combined with military support from certain countries beyond the region, especially France, has stirred up revanchist sentiments in Armenia.

Valiyev pointed out that these developments create hurdles for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and complicate the peace process, further intensifying tensions in the South Caucasus.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in the military, military-educational spheres, regional security, and other issues.