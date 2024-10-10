Baku launches Pre-COP29-framed discussions

10 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The preliminary meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as Pre-COP29, has commenced in the Azerbaijani capital.

The two-day event is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Pre-COP is typically held a month before the main COP conference and aims to align the participants of the Paris Agreement on key issues related to climate change.

First, COP29 President, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the event participants.

The opening ceremony features speeches from the COP29 President Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, and the President of COP28, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies Sultan Al Jaber.

The event schedules discussions and joint consultations on climate and peace, and will be concluded with a logistics briefing by the operational team for COP29.

On November 11-22, the capital of Azerbaijan will host COP29.