Kutaisi airport to get new runway

12 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced 240 million lari ($88.25mln) would be invested in the first phase of new developments for the Kutaisi International Airport.

The investment marks the commencement of the construction of a new 3.5-km-long runway and airport infrastructure.

During the ceremony for inserting a symbolic capsule in the construction, Kobakhidze emphasised the importance of airport development in facilitating the country's connectivity and transit capabilities.

"In the next stage of the Airport’s development, the passenger terminal will be expanded, resulting in an increase in passenger flow from 1.7 million to 5 million”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM noted the new runway was set to be constructed “in accordance with the highest international standards” and would feature “modern” navigation lighting equipment, enabling it to provide service for passenger and cargo aircraft “of any size”.