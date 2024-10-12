Georgian President to be impeached immediately after elections

12 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Salome Zurabishvili will lose her post as President of Georgia the day after the first session of the new parliament, ​​she will be impeached, promised Prime Minister and head of the Georgian Dream headquarters Irakli Kobakhidze.

Georgia will be left without a president almost immediately after the parliamentary elections. The impeachment of Salome Zurabishvili will be the first thing for the newly elected parliament, the head of the government and the election headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze assured.

According to him, the first session of the new parliament will take place at the end of next month or in early December, and literally, the next day Zurabishvili will lose her post, having been impeached.