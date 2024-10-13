2024 wine harvest in Georgia to be special

13 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Chairman of the National Wine Agency Levan Mekhuzla, Georgian wines from this year's harvest will be especially good. He made this statement on the Georgian First Channel.

"Rtveli 2024 was distinguished by many factors. One of them is that the harvest began unprecedentedly early this year. In addition, it has been outstanding in both quantity and quality. Never before has so much money been paid for grapes",

Mekhuzla said.

The country's wineries have already processed 300 thousand tons of grapes, setting a record. Farmers delivered grapes worth 450 million lari to enterprises. The harvest is almost complete this season. Today, vineyards occupy 48 thousand hectares in Georgia.

He added that the technological processes for making wine in Georgia are not inferior to the level of the leading wine-making countries of the world.