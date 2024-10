14 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's army said five new areas along its border with Lebanon had been declared a closed military zone, as its troops battled Hezbollah forces inside the neighboring country.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Zarit, Shomera, Shtula, Netua, and Even Menachem in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 20:00 today (17:00 GMT)," the statement reads.

The Israeli army added that entry to this area is prohibited.