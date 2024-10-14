Telegram to open office in Kazakhstan

14 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A representative office of Telegram will be opened in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said.

Madiyev met with representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and prominent U.S. companies, including Meta and Apple. The meeting focused on data security, combating fake accounts, and user protection.

"We closely collaborate with Telegram to swiftly remove illicit content and block disruptive channels. In accordance with our legislation, Internet platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp (owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) and TikTok are now obliged to have a representative in Kazakhstan," Zhaslan Madiyev said.

The ministry is also set to collaborate with Meta to address the issue of fraudulent schemes. Meta said it blocked 1.2 billion fake accounts worldwide using artificial intelligence technology.