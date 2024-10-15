Iran suspends flights to Europe after new package of sanctions

15 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

https://vestikavkaza.ru/upload/cbig/2024-10-15/1728996411670e643baaf921.22099815.webpIran Air, the only Iranian airline operating direct flights to Europe, has stopped flights in this direction. According to the head of the Iranian Air Carriers Association, Maksud Asadi Samani, the reason for this decision was the recently introduced anti-Iranian sanctions.

"Iran Air was the only airline in our country that flew to Europe, and considering the new EU sanctions against Iran Air, no Iranian plane will fly to Europe after this",

Maksud Asadi Samani said.

Let us remind you that the EU imposed anti-Iranian sanctions for the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, despite the lack of evidence. The sanctions will affect all institutions and companies in the country allegedly related to weapons.