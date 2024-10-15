Armenia approves 16 points of peace agreement with Azerbaijan

15 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement on 16 points of the peace treaty. This was announced by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly held in Switzerland.

Alen Simonyan emphasized that the parties are now on the verge of reaching an agreement.

"In the context of the peace process, which began in earnest several months ago, Azerbaijan wanted our agreement on 5 internationally recognized points. I am glad to announce that we have reached agreement on 16 points today",

the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament said.

Let us remind you that a week ago, the Armenian Prime Minister announced his readiness to formalize a peace treaty with Azerbaijan this month.