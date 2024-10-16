16 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The West is trying to sway the election campaign in Georgia, while Russia does not interfere and will not interfere in the internal affairs of this country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As for the elections, this is none of our business...We do not interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia in any way, and we have no plans to do so," Dmitry Peskov said.

The se spokesman noted that Moscow sees attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the Georgian authorities and to directly influence the course of the election campaign.