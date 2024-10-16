Mishustin and Asadov discuss partnership prospects

16 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have spoken on the phone to discuss prospects for developing cooperation, the Azerbaijani government press service said.

"During the phone call initiated by Azerbaijan, the heads of government discussed relevant aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and prospects for promoting mutually advantageous cooperation," the statement reads.

Moreover, the ministers reiterated their mutual willingness to continue to work actively on all items of the bilateral agenda.