16 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili fears an open confrontation between Georgia and Russia if the opposition comes to power in the country.

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili spoke about a possible scenario for the development of the situation in the country if the opposition wins the parliamentary elections. Papuashvili predicts that the opposition will make concessions to Western countries by joining the sanctions, thereby provoking a conflict with Russia.

"In the EU resolution, we read for the first time about the demand to impose sanctions on Russia. We, representatives of the authorities, were previously told about this behind the scenes of European structures. The opposition will undoubtedly fulfill this demand and provoke a military confrontation with Russia,”

– Papuashvili said.