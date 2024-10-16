Georgian opposition in no need for fair elections, Bregadze says

16 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice said that the opposition does not want the parliamentary elections to be fair. He believed that this is due to their future defeat.

The opposition in Georgia is not interested in fair elections, Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said.

"This is evidenced even by the fact that today we had the 8th meeting of the interdepartmental commission on free and fair elections, not a single opposition representative took part in any of them,”

- Rati Bregadze said.

He noted that the opposition forces are doing everything to throw a "negative charge" into society, because they know that they will lose the elections.