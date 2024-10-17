Baku urges Europe to pay attention to political arrests in France

17 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on the arrest by France of Telegram founder Pavel Durov and activist Kemi Seba.

According to him, the detention of Durov and Seba was a fundamental violation of human rights, and the persecution of individuals for their political beliefs and opinions is intolerable.

He stressed that Paris should conduct an appropriate investigation in an absolutely transparent and fair manner, and the international community should be duly informed.