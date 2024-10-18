Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Restoration Day

18 Oct. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Independence Restoration Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan today. Exactly 33 years ago, the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was adopted.

The document contained a reference to the Declaration of Independence of May 28, 1918, and the declaration of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan" dated August 30, 1991.

The act emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan is the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

On October 15, 2021, the law "On Independence Day" was adopted. It was approved by President Ilham Aliyev. Under this law, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day on May 28 and Independence Restoration Day on October 18.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, congratulated the residents of Azerbaijan on the holiday. She shared a festive post on her social network page.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also congratulated the citizens. In a post on the social network, the Foreign Ministry noted that October 18 is the day when the Azerbaijani people restored their independence and revived the traditions of statehood.

"We wish our united and sovereign Azerbaijan an glorious history, an eternal and inalienable path to independence",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

In addition to this, congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan were extended by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Organization of Turkic States.