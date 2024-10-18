Exhibition of famous Italian sculptor to open in Baku

18 Oct. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An exhibition of the famous Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku. The exhibition, entitled "Equilibrium in Nature", is timed to coincide with COP29.

Some of Quinn's most famous works will be presented in Baku. In particular, visitors will be able to see the art object "The Hand of God", which has become the core of Quinn's entire work. The artist used the image of the hand in many subsequent works.

Another highlight of the exhibition is "Force of Nature", in which the image of a woman symbolizes nature and the fragility of the global ecosystem, directly refers to the theme of the environmental conference.

The work "Together" has been displayed in many countries around the world. It became the first contemporary art object to be presented next to the Egyptian pyramids.

Let us note that the exhibition will open on November 1 and will run until May next year.