Bayramov and Mirzoyan agree to intensify peace treaty efforts

19 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Yerevan have agreed to make efforts to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said after a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in Istanbul.

"On October 18, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Aarat Mirzoyan, was held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 3+3-format regional platform," the statement reads.

The sides agreed to continue talks on the agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations and to consolidate efforts toward its soonest completion and signing.

In addition, Baku and Yerevan expressed their gratitude to Turkey for its hospitality.