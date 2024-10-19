Israel bombs Beirut outskirts

19 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Photo: IDF website

The Israeli military destroyed a Hezbollah command post in southern Lebanon. The outskirts of Beirut were also hit by an airstrike.

Israel continues military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to the Israeli military, they managed to destroy the organization's command post.

The Israel Defense Forces also destroyed a Hezbollah observation post as a result of a ground attack. The observation post allowed the Lebanese organization's combat units to receive information about the situation in Israeli border settlements.

A Hezbollah drone previously attacked the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Caesarea. There were no casualties as a result of the strike.