Technotau Festival to be held at Arkhyz resort

19 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Guests of the Arkhyz resort will be able to celebrate the New Year at the Technotau festival. The event will combine music and sports events.

Tourists who visit the Arkhyz resort in Karachay-Cherkessia will be able to celebrate 2025 at the Technotau festival. Participants will have an opportunity to enjoy an extensive holiday program, the resort's director general, Roman Kiranchuk, said.

"There will be laser shows, music events, car parties, organised by our partners, that will last until the morning,”

– Kiranchuk said.

20 hotels and inns will be operating during the holidays. They will be able to accommodate 2,650 people. Another 6 facilities are going to be opened early next year.