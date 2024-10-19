Israel believes Iran involved in attack on Netanyahu's residence

19 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel is considering possible retaliatory measures after the Hezbollah drone strike on Netanyahu's residence. According to Tel Aviv, Iran is believed to be behind the attack.

The Israeli authorities are planning retaliatory measures in response to the attack by a Lebanese Hezbollah drone on Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. At the same time, Israel is confident of Iran's involvement in this incident.

"Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy, so Iran is also responsible for this incident,”

– a diplomatic source informed.

According to Netanyahu, "agents of Iran" were involved in the assassination attempt on him and his family. The nature of Israel's retaliatory measures is not clear yet, Israeli media report.