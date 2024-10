20 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismologists registered an earthquake in the Samukh region of Azerbaijan.

The earthquake occurred on Sunday afternoon, its magnitude was 3 points. The hypocenter was at a depth of 13 km, the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

The Samukh district is located near the city of Ganja.