Erdogan's arch enemy passes away in U.S.

21 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Muslim preacher and leader of FETO (designated as a terrorist organisation in Turkey) Fethullah Gulen has died at the age of 83 in the United States, Gülen’s nephew Ebuseleme said on Monday.

"Fethullah Gülen has walked to the horizon of his soul, may God have mercy on him," Ebuseleme said.

According to the nephew, Gulen died due to cardiovascular problems. Gülen has been coping with serious health issues including dementia due to his advanced age.

Herkul, a website which publishes Gulen's sermons, said that Gulen had died on Sunday evening in the hospital in Pennsylvania were he was being treated.

Who Is Fethullah Gülen?

Gulen was a Turkish religious preacher and leader of the FETO terrorist movement. He had lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. since 1999. Ankara has repeatedly asked Washington to extradite Gulen to Turkey. Gulen was accused of masterminding a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016. He denied any involvement. Turkey continues to carry out regular operations against Gulen's followers.