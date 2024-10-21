Turkish ruling party confirms Erdoğan's participation in BRICS summit

21 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will definitely participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. The corresponding information was confirmed by the ruling Justice and Development Party of the country.

"On Wednesday, the President will take part in the summit in Kazan. From the very beginning, it was stated that Türkiye would take part in all types of platforms in the world to diversify its relations, while maintaining traditional alliances",

Ömer Çelik said.

Çelik emphasized that Erdoğan's contacts would determine the future period, without specifying any specific possible further steps.