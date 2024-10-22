22 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said during a heated exchange with the Dashnaktsutyun opposition party MP Gegham Manukyan.

The speaker acknowledged that while one can nitpick on specific wordings and attempt to build arguments, the fact remains undeniable:

"The territory we are discussing was and is the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan," Alen Simonyan said.

Earlier, Alen Simonyan said in an interview that Azerbaijan carried out the operation in Karabah within the framework of 4 UN resolutions. These resolutions confirm the status of Karabakh as an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.