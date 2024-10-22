UAE thinnest skyscraper to be built in Dubai

22 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dubai's skyline is set to feature a striking new addition: the Muraba Veil, a 73-storey skyscraper that will be 380 metres tall and just one apartment wide.

The new skyscraper will not attract attention for its height but for its slenderness. These architectural marvels will earn it the distinction of being one of the narrowest skyscrapers ever built.

Situated along Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Canal, this structure features a striking 22.5-metre width.

The building will have 131 apartments, offering panoramic views on both sides. Each apartment will span the full width of the building. In addition to these exclusive features, the tower will offer luxurious facilities such as a fine dining restaurant, spa, art gallery, private cinema, and even a padel court.

Currently, New York's 84-story residential Steinway Tower has the title of most slender skyscraper in the world: it stands at 435 meters tall and 18 meters wide.