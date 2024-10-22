Ritsa train arrives in Sukhum

22 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Ritsa tourist train arrived at the Sukhum railway station in Abkhazia for the first and only time in 2024.

The journey began in Moscow on the night of October 18-19. On Sunday, October 20, the tourists visited Novorossiysk, spent Monday, October 21, sightseeing in Gagra, and today the train reached the capital of Abkhazia. At the station, tourists were welcomed with music and a traditional Abkhaz dance performance. After that, the tourists visited the local market, the Botanical Garden, and the sights of New Athos.

In total, the tourist train brought about 150 passengers to Abkhazia.