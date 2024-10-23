Armenia legalizes border delimitation with Azerbaijan

23 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Assembly of Armenia has ratified provisions on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan this morning.

As many as 67 deputies voted in favor of the draft bill on ratifying the regulation on the joint activities of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan. There were no abstentions or votes against.

The document was supported by MPs only from the Civil Contract ruling faction.. The opposition factions "Armenia" and "I Have the Honor" did not participate in the discussion and voting.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Armenian National Assembly on Foreign Relations Sarkis Khandanyan criticized the opposition's actions as an evasion of responsibility.