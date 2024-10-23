Israel to continue fighting Hezbollah until it retreats from southern Lebanon

23 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF will continue targeting Hezbollah, even after the ground operation ends.

"Israel will continue to systematically attack all of the terrorist organization’s units even after the ground operation ends, until residents of northern Israel can return to their homes and Hezbollah forces retreat from southern Lebanon," Gallant said.

Gallant also noted that it is crucial that the U.S. stands with Israel after the Jewish state strikes Iran in order to "weaken the axis of evil", The Times of Israel reported.