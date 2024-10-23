Israel confirms elimination of head of Hezbollah leader’s successor

23 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has officially confirmed the death of head of Hezbollah Executive Council Hisham Safieddine who was believed to succeed Nasrallah as the Hezbollah leader.

"The IDF can now confirm that Hisham Safieddine, Head of Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated by the IDF, along with additional Hezbollah commanders," the IDF said.

Israel delivered an airstrike on Hezbollah intelligence headquarters on October 3. Contact with Safieddine was lost after this raid. However there has been no evidence of his death until now.