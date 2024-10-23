Baku strengthens partnership with Astana

23 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Elnur Mammadov said that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strengthening their strategic partnership. Relations between the countries are developing in all areas.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov stated that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been actively strengthening their strategic partnership in recent years.

He noted that ties based on historical, cultural and religious resemblances have reached a new level in the framework of cooperation.

The diplomat emphasized that relations between Baku and Astana continue to develop in all areas, which is reflected in the development of the Middle Corridor.

According to Mammadov, Baku considers a priority the strengthening ties with Astana within the Organization of Turkic States.