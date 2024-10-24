Refugees from Palestine become students at university in Makhachkala

24 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four refugees from the Gaza Strip have become students at Bashlarov Medical Institute in Makhachkala, the rector of the educational institution, Saparchamagomed Magomedov said.

He noted that before entering the university, the evacuees took preparatory Russian language courses for foreigners at Dagestan State Medical University.

It is emphasized that the Insan charity foundation took responsibility for covering all the expenses for the Palestinians' education. The students are studying at the Department of Dentistry.

It should be added that Dagestan has accepted more than 150 refugees from the Gaza Strip. They have been placed at a recreation center in the suburbs of Makhachkala.