Azerbaijan celebrates Gubadli City Day for the first time

25 Oct. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan celebrates Gubadli City Day today.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a congratulatory post on his social media accounts.

"The history of our Victory - four years have passed since the liberation of Gubadli from Armenian occupation",

Ilham Aliyev said.

On October 25, 2020, the city was liberated from occupation as a result of the counteroffensive of the Azerbaijani army, which began on September 27.

The successes of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Jabrayil Distrcit (east of Gubadli) and in the Zangilan District (south of Gubadli) contributed to the reach the borders of the Gubadli district.

In Azerbaijan, the medal "For the Liberation of Gubadli" was established - by order of President Ilham Aliyev, it was awarded to servicemen who demonstrated courage and bravery in military operations for the liberation of the Gubadli district.

Let us remind you that the Armenian Armed Forces occupied Gubadli on August 31, 1993.